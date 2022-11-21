Boy killed in hunting accident was Berlin Middle School student

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed while hunting has been identified as a Berlin Middle School student.

The Berlin Area School District released a statement Monday following the death of Easton Thom.

“The Berlin Area School District is heartbroken by yesterday’s death of Berlin Middle School sixth grader Easton Thom in a hunting accident. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Thom family and friends, school staff, and the entire Berlin community. The Berlin Area School District pupil services staff in partnership with outside counseling agencies will provide additional support to our students and staff this week. The family has asked for privacy and we will respect their wishes.”

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource and Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the Township of Seneca at about 9 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Easton was shot in the chest after a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle; the gun then discharged, striking the child. Easton was flown via Med Flight to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Easton and the man were members of the same hunting party, according to officials.

“The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” reads a statement released over the weekend.

A Meal Train has been started for the Thom family. CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help.

