Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15.

Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.

A Go Fund Me account described Wright as a “kind and beautiful soul who touched everyone she met with her uplifting spirit and was a true joy to be around.”

Organizers had hoped to raise $25,000. As of Monday, more than $21,000 had been raised.

Monday, Marshfield Clinic shared their sympathies as Wright had worked for the health care system for 22 years.

