News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

AAA Activates ‘Tow to Go’ For Thanksgiving weekend

AAA Tow to Go
AAA Tow to Go((Source: AAA))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSAW/CBS) - The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on and AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ will once again work to keep everyone on the roads safe from impaired drivers.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will safely transport a would-be impaired driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles, free of charge. You don’t even have to be a AAA member. The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The ‘Tow to Go’ program will provide safe rides home starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23  through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28.

Nationwide, AAA expects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. Crash data from the National Highway Safety Administration proves that combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2016-2020, over 800 people died in crashes involving drunk drivers, according to NHTSA.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Alcohol, drugs, and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for almost 25 years. During that time, they removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available during severe weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Gas prices down in most areas of the state
Top toys for holiday gift ideas
Fleet Farm Toys with Katie Mechelke and Tracy Scheel
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 21st, 2022
The 7 Things You Need To Know For Monday, November 21st, 2022
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the...
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree