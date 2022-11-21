News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

11 y/o dies in Green Lake Co. hunting incident, DNR says

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN LAKE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old boy died after being shot in the chest Sunday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said.

In a statement, the DNR said it responded to the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County alongside the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the shooter tried to unload his gun while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The gun discharged and struck the victim, officials said.

The shooter was a 41-year-old man. The shooter and the victim belonged to the same hunting party, according to the DNR.

The victim was taken by Med Flight to a hospital, where he died.

“The Wisconsin DNR and the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those impacted by this loss of life,” the statement read.

The statement did not include the names of the victim and the shooter.

Sunday was the second day of gun deer season in Wisconsin.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
Michelle Quechol (L) Sean Abbott (M) and Gary Jordan (R)
3 charged in Adams County drug investigation
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in Portage County

Latest News

Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the...
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves
Seven days in a row has snowfall of .10" or more. The last time it snowed this many days in a...
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving
Milder and mainly dry for the holiday travel day this week. The exception could be Thanksgiving...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Experts recommend using a powder form of dry shampoo instead.
Cancer-causing chemical found in several popular dry shampoos still on store shelves