1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 58-year-old man who died Friday as a result of a traffic crash.

The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Highway 10 west of County Highway B in the village of Amherst Junction. Investigators said the vehicle was traveling west when it entered the north ditch and rolled coming to rest on its tires.

The driver, Axel Crus-Zelaya, 30 was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death.
Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Investigators said three other passengers were uninjured.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Medical Examiner.

