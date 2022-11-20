News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

UWSP coach Shirley Egner honored with court dedication

The former women’s basketball coach was recognized with a ceremony Saturday
Egner gives a speech at her dedication at halftime of UWSP's game against North Central.
Egner gives a speech at her dedication at halftime of UWSP's game against North Central.(WSAW)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Longtime UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball coach Shirley Egner was honored Saturday at halftime of the team’s game against North Central College. The school dedicated the court at Berg Gym in her name, now known as ‘Shirley Egner Court.’

Egner, who retired after last season, spent 33 seasons as head coach in Stevens Point. Her resume is chalked full of legendary stats. Egner won 572 games at UWSP, not just the most in school history, but also in WIAC history. She coached the Pointers to ten NCAA Tournament appearances, winning the National Championship in 2002.

“I never, ever dreamed of a court being named after me,” said Egner. “To have all our alumni here, all our fans here is very special. Very, very special.”

The accolades speak for themselves. Egner won WIAC Coach of the Year honors four times, the WIAC regular season title five times, and the WIAC tournament seven times. Egner was also renowned nationally, winning the NCAA D3 Women’s Coach of the Year award three times as well.

To have a place she dedicated so much time to etched with her name is truly humbling.

“I’ve spent over half my adult life in this building, in my office, in the gym, so it means a lot,” said Egner. “Berg is home. I’ll forever be a Pointer.”

Egner estimated she had at least 25 former players in attendance for the dedication.

“I was just trying to get through my speech,” said Egner. “To have coached two National Players of the Year, 50 all-conference players, win a national championship, it doesn’t get much better for a head coach.”

Egner thanked the fans, teams, school and family for all the support over the years. The Pointers went on to win the game handily over North Central 83-51.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Crews battling house fire in Wausau
Fire causes extensive damage to Wausau duplex
Michelle Quechol (L) Sean Abbott (M) and Gary Jordan (R)
3 charged in Adams County drug investigation
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office identifies body found in Portage County
Speed, road conditions factors in fatal Portage County crash

Latest News

Wisconsin's Darryl Peterson (17) leaps into the arms of C.J. Goetz (98) as they celebrate their...
Wisconsin sneaks by Nebraska to become bowl eligible
High School Sports
Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball
High School Sports
High School Sports
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback...
Packers fail to create win streak, fall 27-17 to Titans