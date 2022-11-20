UWSP coach Shirley Egner honored with court dedication

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Longtime UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball coach Shirley Egner was honored Saturday at halftime of the team’s game against North Central College. The school dedicated the court at Berg Gym in her name, now known as ‘Shirley Egner Court.’

Egner, who retired after last season, spent 33 seasons as head coach in Stevens Point. Her resume is chalked full of legendary stats. Egner won 572 games at UWSP, not just the most in school history, but also in WIAC history. She coached the Pointers to ten NCAA Tournament appearances, winning the National Championship in 2002.

“I never, ever dreamed of a court being named after me,” said Egner. “To have all our alumni here, all our fans here is very special. Very, very special.”

The accolades speak for themselves. Egner won WIAC Coach of the Year honors four times, the WIAC regular season title five times, and the WIAC tournament seven times. Egner was also renowned nationally, winning the NCAA D3 Women’s Coach of the Year award three times as well.

To have a place she dedicated so much time to etched with her name is truly humbling.

“I’ve spent over half my adult life in this building, in my office, in the gym, so it means a lot,” said Egner. “Berg is home. I’ll forever be a Pointer.”

Egner estimated she had at least 25 former players in attendance for the dedication.

“I was just trying to get through my speech,” said Egner. “To have coached two National Players of the Year, 50 all-conference players, win a national championship, it doesn’t get much better for a head coach.”

Egner thanked the fans, teams, school and family for all the support over the years. The Pointers went on to win the game handily over North Central 83-51.

