One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano Police Officers responded to a home on the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance that occurred around 5:00pm on Saturday.

Authorities were authorized to enter the home and then directed to the basement. Upon entering the basement, officers saw a person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun.

One officer discharged their weapon, striking the person holding the shotgun; authorities immediately started lifesaving measures and the individual was transported to a nearby hospital where they died.

No police were injured during the incident, and the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation and is assisted by Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Shawano County Coroner’s Office. All involved law enforcement officers are fully cooperating with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

