First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving

Clouds to some sunshine, breezy & chilly on Sunday. The weather cooperates for traveling in the days ahead.
A dry start to the busy travel week with some sunshine on Monday.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We have reached the last weekend before Thanksgiving and the second day of the gun deer hunt season. It certainly has been feeling like winter as of late but there is hope for a break from this cold streak in North Central Wisconsin. Clouds along with some sunshine on Sunday, a bit breezy, and still chilly. Highs in the mid 20s.

Clouds to some sunshine, breezy & chilly.
Clouds to some sunshine, breezy & chilly.(WSAW)

Some clouds Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the mid to upper 10s. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs in the mid 30s. Wednesday is the biggest travel day and the weather will still be in our favor. Partly cloudy and milder with highs rising into the low 40s.

Dry Tuesday & Wednesday with temps rising from the 30s to low 40s. A chance of rain/snow...
Dry Tuesday & Wednesday with temps rising from the 30s to low 40s. A chance of rain/snow showers on Thanksgiving.(WSAW)

The next weather maker is shaping up to be less impressive than previous weather model data had been showing for Thanksgiving. The latest indications are a cold front will be heading our way on Turkey Day and may spark scattered rain or snow showers. Nothing that will prevent you from getting to grandma’s house for your family gathering, but it could be a bit damp at times. Ditto for those who may be taking part in a Turkey Trot. Highs on Thursday are in the mid to upper 30s.

Milder conditions are on tap for the week ahead.
Milder conditions are on tap for the week ahead.(WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 30s. Next weekend has some sunshine on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. More clouds than sun next Sunday, November 27th with highs in the low 40s.

