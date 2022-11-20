First Alert Weather: Feeling like a December this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers and lake-effect snow in the far north will wind down Saturday night. For the rest of the area, partly cloudy, brisk, and cold tonight. Lows by morning on Sunday will drop to near zero, while wind chills are forecast to range from -5° to -15°. The record low for Wausau on Sunday morning is -3° set in 1921, and if the winds decrease prior to daybreak, the record could be challenged.

Partly cloudy and rather chilly Saturday night into Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will break for some sunshine on Sunday, breezy, and still chilly. Highs rebound into the mid 20s. If you will be out in the woods hunting on Sunday, be sure to bundle up.

A dry and cool Monday with some sunshine. (WSAW)

Big travel days are on the calendar for the week ahead, leading up to Thanksgiving. The weather in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest will be fairly tranquil for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A fair amount of sun for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday and milder as highs make a run toward 40°.

Dry Tuesday & Wednesday, while rain/snow is possible on Thanksgiving. (WSAW)

The next weather maker could arrive for Thanksgiving into Black Friday. At this point, the models are pointing to a cold front shifting through the western Great Lakes on Thanksgiving, while low-pressure tracking east toward Wisconsin. There is the potential of rain, a mix of rain/snow, or snow with this storm system. The timing and types of precipitation could vary from NW to SE in the region. Overall, it is too early to say what the impacts will be locally, but we are going to be monitoring this closely as new data rolls in over the next few days to see if a First Alert Weather Day would be necessary. In the meantime, be sure to check back for updates.

A storm system could bring snow, snow/rain, or rain to the area on Turkey Day. (WSAW)

A storm system late week could bring the risk of a wintry precipitation to the region. (WSAW)

Rain or snow could affect the area on Friday. (WSAW)

Next Saturday is shaping up to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

Highs will be back closer to average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.