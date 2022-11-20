News and First Alert Weather App
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty

A fire started at Nitty Gritty on N Francis
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty restaurant on N Francis St. was evacuated after it caught fire Sunday morning.

The Madison Police Department said someone had noticed a vehicle and a dumpster on fire in the back parking lot when they called 911. The fire also spread to the building, according to Madison Fire Department.

Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched shortly after, and MPD officers began evacuating 70+ patrons from the bar. In a released, MPD said patrons had no idea about the fire,

MFD arrived quickly and reported seeing heavy smoke and fire on the exterior, rear side of the building. Crews said smoke was visible from inside the building and began to extinguish fires inside as well as outside. Traffic on Johnson St. and N Francis was shut down to give them room to put out the fire.

Once the fire was put out, crews remained on scene to check for fire extensions further in the building.

No injuries have been reported and police say everyone was safely evacuated.

Police said that all surrounding streets are open again after fire-related street closures near Johnson St. and N Francis.

According to Madison Fire, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and no damage estimates are available. MG&E also responded to the fire.

