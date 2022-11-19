Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night brought a strong slate of non-conference girls’ basketball in Marathon County, including a cross-town clash between Newman and Wausau East.

The game stayed close throughout, but in the second half, the road team Cardinals pulled away from the Lumberjacks to nab their first win of the season, winning 48-35.

Elsewhere, another Valley team, D.C. Everest played their season opener at home, facing Kaukauna. This one went the way of the Galloping Ghost as Kaukauna won big 101-26.

Finally, in Mosinee, the Indians were searching for their first win of the young season against Lake Mills. It wouldn’t come Friday as, despite a tight first half, Lake Mills pulled away second half to win 61-42.

