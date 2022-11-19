News and First Alert Weather App
Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball

D.C. Everest and Mosinee both fell in home losses Friday.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday night brought a strong slate of non-conference girls’ basketball in Marathon County, including a cross-town clash between Newman and Wausau East.

The game stayed close throughout, but in the second half, the road team Cardinals pulled away from the Lumberjacks to nab their first win of the season, winning 48-35.

Elsewhere, another Valley team, D.C. Everest played their season opener at home, facing Kaukauna. This one went the way of the Galloping Ghost as Kaukauna won big 101-26.

Finally, in Mosinee, the Indians were searching for their first win of the young season against Lake Mills. It wouldn’t come Friday as, despite a tight first half, Lake Mills pulled away second half to win 61-42.

