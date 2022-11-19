First Alert Weather: Feeling like a December weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly looking and feeling like winter across the Wisconsin River Valley and beyond this second to last weekend of November. In the wake of a cold front that blasted through the area, colder air has moved into the region. Along with that, lake effect snow is ongoing in the far north, with parts of Vilas County forecast to pick up anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snowfall through Saturday evening. The majority of the area will contend with snow showers on Saturday with a coating to 1″ of snowfall. That will be enough to make roads slippery and snow-covered at times. More so, the wind chill on Saturday will range from -5° to 10°. Highs for Saturday are going to be about 20° below average for this time of year, only peaking in the mid 10s to near 20.

Breezy & cold on Saturday with snow showers at times.

A coating to 1" is possible through Saturday night, with more in the lake effect snow belt far north in Vilas County.

Wind chills will be in the single digits Saturday.

Wind chills will be near or below zero Saturday evening.

Snow showers and lake-effect snow will wind down Saturday night with some clearing taking place overnight. However, it will remain breezy. Lows by morning on Sunday will drop to near zero, while wind chills are forecast to range from -5° to -15°. Sunshine will be back for the last half of the weekend on Sunday, however, it will still be breezy. Highs rebound into the mid 20s.

Wind chills Sunday morning are going to be running below zero.

Big travel days are on the calendar for the week ahead, leading up to Thanksgiving. The weather in Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest will be fairly tranquil for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. A fair amount of sun for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and milder as highs make a run toward 40°.

Dry Tuesday & Wednesday, chance of rain/snow showers Thursday.

The next weather maker could arrive for Thanksgiving or Black Friday late in the week. At this point, the models are pointing to a cold front shifting through the western Great Lakes on Thanksgiving, while low-pressure tracking northeast from the southern Plains moves well to our east and not directly affecting our weather. With a cold front rolling by, there is a chance of rain/snow showers on Thanksgiving, while snow showers chances on Friday. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid 30s. We will monitor how things may play out with this weather maker near the Thanksgiving holiday. For now, it wouldn’t warrant a First Alert Weather Day, but if the forecast adjusts, we may need to update that outlook.

Milder days on tap for next week with readings back closer to average for the second half of November.

