News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

CUTE: Red panda sees snow for first time

A red panda sees its first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo. (Source: Milwaukee County Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News/TMX) - A red panda is seeing its first snow while at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared a video of a red panda named Cinder discovering snow for the first time.

Officials with the zoo said red pandas have a thick double layer of fur that creates insulation to help them fight off cold temperatures and keep snow from reaching their skin.

The zoo welcomed Cinder earlier this year, with her celebrating her 4-month birthday on Oct. 12.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats
Preparing for holiday travel through Central Wisconsin Airport
Central Wisconsin Airport is expecting full flights during the holidays
"The Goonies" house is for sale in Oregon.
"The Goonies" house is for sale
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount