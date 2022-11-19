Central Wisconsin Airport is expecting full flights during the holidays

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, the holidays can be the best time of the year, but for travelers, it can be a headache. With so many people expected to travel during the holiday season, airport officials at Central Wisconsin Airport are expecting all of their planes to be full.

“If you are traveling, if you’re still making travel plans, I would suggest not waiting,” said Mark Cihlar, the assistant airport director at Central Wisconsin Airport. “Make your travel arrangements as early as you possibly can, because the planes will start to fill up.”

Knowing what you’re allowed to take through TSA can make your trip a little smoother though. “Check what products you’re bringing through. If you are bringing any food products, like gravy, make sure it’s frozen to get it through the checkpoint so you don’t have any issues,” said Cihlar.

Cihlar said luckily the airport hasn’t had to deal with flight cancellations, but travelers should be on the lookout for flight changes. “If they did book their ticket a few months ago, there is a possibility that their flight times, whether it’s here out of central Wisconsin airport or their connecting flights, the times may have changed. So make sure you’re looking for that most current, up-to-date schedule.”

Travelers may need to get to the airport earlier than usual because more people will be traveling. Cihlar says, “So give yourself plenty of time to get through the checkpoint and make sure you don’t have any issues.”

American Airlines will be adding an additional flight to Chicago for a couple of weeks to help with the holiday travel.

