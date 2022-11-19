News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Central Wisconsin Airport is expecting full flights during the holidays

Assistant airport director share some tips on smooth traveling
Preparing for holiday travel through Central Wisconsin Airport
Preparing for holiday travel through Central Wisconsin Airport(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - For some, the holidays can be the best time of the year, but for travelers, it can be a headache. With so many people expected to travel during the holiday season, airport officials at Central Wisconsin Airport are expecting all of their planes to be full.

“If you are traveling, if you’re still making travel plans, I would suggest not waiting,” said Mark Cihlar, the assistant airport director at Central Wisconsin Airport. “Make your travel arrangements as early as you possibly can, because the planes will start to fill up.”

Knowing what you’re allowed to take through TSA can make your trip a little smoother though. “Check what products you’re bringing through. If you are bringing any food products, like gravy, make sure it’s frozen to get it through the checkpoint so you don’t have any issues,” said Cihlar.

Cihlar said luckily the airport hasn’t had to deal with flight cancellations, but travelers should be on the lookout for flight changes. “If they did book their ticket a few months ago, there is a possibility that their flight times, whether it’s here out of central Wisconsin airport or their connecting flights, the times may have changed. So make sure you’re looking for that most current, up-to-date schedule.”

Travelers may need to get to the airport earlier than usual because more people will be traveling. Cihlar says, “So give yourself plenty of time to get through the checkpoint and make sure you don’t have any issues.”

American Airlines will be adding an additional flight to Chicago for a couple of weeks to help with the holiday travel.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football

Latest News

With millions of people flying be patient and arrive at the airport early
How to make traveling by air hassle free over the holidays
This was the 56th year for the event
Tomahawk Venison Feed ushers in beginning of gun deer hunting season
Times of snow showers and lake effect snow in the far north on Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Blast of colder air & snow showers
Breezy tonight with lake effect snow and snow showers developing overnight. Blustery and cold...
First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast