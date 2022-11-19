56th annual Venison Feed event in Tomahawk sets tone for deer season in the Northwoods

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The sizzling of venison burgers filled the air at the annual Venison Feed in Tomahawk. 1,600 burgers were handed out to hundreds of hunters.

“Fried onions, can’t beat it,” says Jim Schwab of Madison. All burgers were free and were more than delicious.

“Our burgers are good luck burgers, so I kind of like that. I hope that the hunters will come out, grab a venison burger, and hope that it provides some good luck for hunting and safe hunting,” Shelly Hulett, Executive Director, Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The state’s gun deer hunt officially kicks off Saturday morning. In its 56th year, the Venison Feed sets the tone for the unofficial Wisconsin holiday. “It’s tradition,” says Bill Eastwood of Tomahawk. “We go out Thursday morning to the shack, we come here every Friday to have a burger and have a pre-beer, and we head back out.” “When you drive down and see it’s all closed off and you see the same people, different people, it’s just awesome, it really is.” He added, “It’s a community thing and Tomahawk loves it.”

Every year, hunters from across the state and beyond attend the annual Venison Feed. But it’s not just for the out-of-towners. “We enjoy this, I look forward to this every year,” says Steven Taskay of Tomahawk. “It keeps evolving, people come and people go, but we’re gonna make it the best year ever this year.”

It’s a proud tradition in the Northwoods, one they hope sticks around for another five decades. Gary Schwab of Marshfield says, “Like the torch has been passed. We’re now like the crew, third, fourth generation, whatever it is. You know, we’re happy to carry the torch and move on and do the traditions that might get lost if somebody didn’t pick it up.”

The event started at 11:30 am and ended at 1:00 pm, but it took just that short amount of time for all 1,600 burgers to be cleared out leaving everyone optimistic for the season’s hunt ahead.

