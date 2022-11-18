Wausau Events prepares for annual holiday parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s annual holiday parade will return to another year of holiday cheer on December 2nd in downtown Wausau.

This year’s parade theme is “Holiday Characters” and will feature more than 75 floats. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Marathon Park and will travel down Stewart Ave, ending downtown at the 400 Block.

Wausau Events will also be hosting a warming party from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. inside the Great Hall at the Grand Theater. Families can enjoy cookies and cocoa and get a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“The Holiday Parade is a tradition for many families in the Wausau Area”, says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events “We look forward to seeing families bundled up to enjoy this winter tradition!”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.