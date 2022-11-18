Speed, road conditions factors in fatal Portage County crash

AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died in a crash in Amherst Junction Friday morning.

The Portage County Communications Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash on Highway 10 west of Cty Hwy B just after 7 a.m. An initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling west on Hwy 10 when it entered the north ditch and rolled.

One male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and the other two passengers were treated by medical personnel and released at the scene.

Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department, and the Portage County Medical Examiner.

