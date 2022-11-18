Sen. Baldwin helps secure $13 million to improve rural Wisconsin health care

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - On National Rural Health Care Day Thursday, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) announced that the USDA is awarding $13 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across Wisconsin. The grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan, which Sen. Baldwin supported. These grants will help 13 rural healthcare organizations expand critical services for rural residents in Wisconsin.

“Every Wisconsinite deserves easy, affordable access to comprehensive health care. Too often, I hear from folks living in rural areas that are forced to delay or forgo care because of long drives or wait times to see a doctor,” said Sen. Baldwin. “These grants funded through the American Rescue Plan will help equip our rural health care organizations with the facilities, staff, and resources they need and allow more Wisconsinites to access the critical care they need to lead healthy lives.”

“Today we are celebrating National Rural Health Care Day as a reminder that a strong community is rooted in its people,” said Julie Lassa, USDA Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin. “Having sustainable and accessible health care infrastructure in rural areas is critical to the health and well-being of the people living in small towns across Wisconsin. Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is promoting healthy communities through grants to make sure everyone has access to the health care they need.”

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants announced today will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies. The grants can also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits, and Tribes solve regional rural healthcare problems and build a stronger, more sustainable rural healthcare system in response to the pandemic.

Locations in Chippewa Falls, St. Croix County, and Adams County, are just a few of the several healthcare centers and clinics receiving a share of the grant money. To learn more about the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, click here.

