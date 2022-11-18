News and First Alert Weather App
Public forum held on new proposed Merrill logo and tagline

New design for Merrill logo(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill’s Common Council approved a new design for the city’s logo in September, since then the city has been trying to change its tagline as well from “City of Parks” to “More to Life.”

The new proposed design is simpler than the old one. It also aims to represent all Merrill has to offer and not put sole focus on the parks.

The rebranding was spearheaded by the communications and marketing committee. They were formed last year to respond to a dwindling and aging community. “The purpose of the Communications and Marketing Committee is to position Merrill as a destination for four-season recreation, and to be a magnet for talent and new businesses,” Kuczmarski said. “I feel like Merrill has so much to offer and this community is so unique that I’m really excited to get our message out there and really position Merrill as a destination and a place where people want to live work and play.”

“We have heard feedback all over the board. Some people really like it. There’s a lot of neutral feelings, and then some people dislike it,” said Communications Consultant for Merrill’s Communications and Marketing Committee Chantel Kuczmarski

The responses came from a survey done in August, as well as comments on the city’s Facebook page. Committee Chair Blake says, “Some people didn’t like it, they didn’t understand what it meant, some of the parts to it like the blue and the green.”

The city hopes explaining the elements of the new design will change the viewpoints of die-hard fans of the old logo. The green on the proposed logo is meant to represent the parks and trails. The blue is for the rivers. They used a lowercase “m” to show playfulness, and the motto represents work-life balance in the area.

“After this presentation tonight, my mind’s changed a little. I can see where they’re going with this,” said Greg Hartwig of Merrill.

There was no indication at the forum as to when and if the new logo would roll out. The committee says they’re hoping to attract people 25 to 45 who are looking for a simple, friendly way of life with a city that has a lot to offer.

