Packers fail to create win streak, fall 27-17 to Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers hopes of building off their triumphant win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday were ruined after falling to the Tennessee Titans, 27-17.

Dontrell Hilliard, not Derrick Henry, was the first running back to score for the Tennessee Titans after a 14-yard touchdown reception five minutes in the first quarter. The Packers would respond with a 14-yard touchdown of their own thanks to Christian Watson reeling in a contested catch. Making it 7-6 after a blocked Mason Crosby PAT.

Derrick Henry would eventually start to leave his mark with under a minute in the second quarter by rushing in for a four-yard score. In the middle of the third, Derrick Henry turned into a passer by floating a pass to Austin Hooper in the endzone for a three-yard score, making it 20-9.

Christian Watson would creep his way back in by scoring an eight-yard touchdown, his fifth in just four days. But Austin Hooper would then reel in a second touchdown, as well, leaving with the final score of the game at 27-17 Titans.

Aaron Rodgers finished 24/39 with 227 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Between Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, and Christian Watson, the Packers rushing attack only garnered 56 yards on 19 carries. Beyond Watson’s two touchdowns, Randall Cobb led Packers receivers with six catches for 73 yards in his return. On the defensive side of the ball, Preston Smith reeled in 1.5 sacks, while Rasual Douglas created the game’s only turnover with a fourth-quarter interception.

For the Titans, Ryan Tannehill completed 22/27 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns. Derrick Henry only had 3.1 yards per carry on 28 carries for 87 yards, but managed two total touchdowns. Rookie Treylon Burks had a breakout game with seven catches for 111 receiving yards.

The Packers will face off against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 27th at 7:20 pm.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.