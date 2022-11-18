News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Head of Wisconsin DNR Preston Cole retiring

Preston Cole has served as secretary of the department since Evers took office in 2019.
DNR Secretary Preston Cole
DNR Secretary Preston Cole(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is retiring after four years on the job, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

Preston Cole has served as secretary of the department since Evers took office in 2019. Cole will be retiring on Wednesday, giving Evers an opportunity to choose a new leader of the agency for his second term.

“Preston has been an integral part of my administration since day one, and we are sorry to see him go,” Evers said in a statement.

Evers’ spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, said a replacement would be named as soon as possible.

Under Cole’s leadership, the agency has launched efforts to control pollution from chemicals known as PFAS, instituted a new wolf management plan that doesn’t set limits on how many can be killed and emphasized clean water initiatives.

Cole’s tenure has also been marked by the refusal of DNR board member Fred Prehn, who was appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, to step down after his term ended. The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Prehn can remain on the board until his successor is named, which the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate has refused to do.

Cole was confirmed by the Senate after he had been on the job for a year.

Prior to leading the department as secretary, Cole served 11 years on the Natural Resources Board, including two years as chair in 2013 and 2014. He began his career with the Missouri Department of Conservation, where he was the first Black forester. He also served as commissioner of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services and as director of operations for the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse

Latest News

Speed, road conditions factors in fatal Portage County crash
Flags were ordered to half staff.
Flags to fly at half-staff Monday to mark Waukesha parade anniversary
Crews battling house fire in Wausau
Crews responding to house fire in Wausau
Tips from the DNR
Preparing for the opening weekend of Gun Deer Season