First Alert Weather: Snow & single digit wind chills through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers Friday morning will gradually clear for the afternoon. Though, cold weather conditions have arrived and will last through the weekend ahead.

Chilly and snowy for the weekend ahead. Highs in the low to mid-20s (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Friday and chilly. Highs in the low 20s falling to the teens for the afternoon. Brisk northwest winds with a wind chill in the single digits for the afternoon. Lake effect snow will wind down in the far north by late morning, while snow showers or flurries are possible in the rest of the area.

Single digit wind chills for Friday (WSAW)

Even colder for the weekend. The start of the gun deer hunting season on Saturday will be a cold one, one of the coldest in history. Cold air will continue to usher through the Badger State Saturday. Brisk northwest winds around 25 mph, with a daytime wind chill in the single digits.

Chilly hunting forecast Saturday, single digit daytime wind chills and snow showers (WSAW)

Morning wind chills will be even colder both Saturday and Sunday morning. Wind chills 5 below Saturday morning, but 10-15 below Sunday morning. Snow showers will pick back up Saturday morning and expected to last for much of the day. Accumulations between 1-2 inches for the Northern half of the state. Highs in the low to mid-20s.

Snow showers to redevelop early Saturday morning to last through the day (WSAW)

1-2 inches of snow could accumulate by the end of Saturday (WSAW)

Temperatures in the 30s to return for the week of Thanksgiving. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The next weather maker could arrive with a clipper system on Thanksgiving Day. This would bring a risk for snow. We are going to closely monitor this risk of snow for turkey day and see if in time a First Alert Weather Day may be needed. Highs on Thanksgiving near freezing.

A weather maker could arrive on Thanksgiving day (WSAW)

