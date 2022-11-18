First Alert Weather: Blast of colder air & snow showers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is certainly feeling a lot like December in North Central Wisconsin, even though the calendar still shows it is less than a week before Thanksgiving. Snow showers on Friday produced a coating to 1″ of snowfall in the area, causing some slippery travel conditions at times. The flakes will take a break from falling for this evening but will ramp right back up overnight into Saturday morning. This will be caused by a cold front, switching winds to the northwest, which will switch on the lake effect snow machine once again in the far north. A brisk and cold night with lows in the mid 10s.

Leading up toward morning on Saturday, brisk northwest winds will help guide light snow and snow showers into the area. If you will be heading out to the woods to hunt on Saturday, be aware of slippery and snow-covered roads on Saturday. Be sure to dress in at least 3 to 4 layers if you plan on spending a long stretch of time outside on Saturday. Lake effect snow will be ongoing in Vilas County on Saturday, while times of snow showers across the rest of the region. Temperatures on Saturday will not make it out of the 10s. Wind chill values on Saturday will range from the single digits below zero to near 10° during the afternoon.

Turning partly cloudy, still breezy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be the coldest morning for the weekend with lows in the single digits to around zero, and wind chills could be down to -10°. Breezy and chilly on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 20s.

Big travel days on the calendar for the first half of the new week. The weather is shaping up to be good in the Upper Midwest and Wisconsin from Monday to Wednesday. Sunshine mixed with some clouds Monday and Tuesday while turning mostly cloudy Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 30s Monday, mid 30s Tuesday, upper 30s to near 40 on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be seasonably chilly. However, we are going to monitor the chances of rain or snow showers on Thanksgiving as a cold front is forecast to push through the region. We are also going to keep tabs on whether or not a wave of low pressure develops to our south along that front and tries to push more moisture back into the Badger State from Thursday into next Friday. Right now, indications are that low pressure would track too far to the southeast to have an impact. No less, things will likely change as we get new data in the next few days, so we’ll keep you up to date. For now, next Friday has clouds with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

