D.C. Everest students have strong showing at local business challenge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fifty-two students from the D.C. Everest Junior High and DCE Senior High Business and Marketing Departments competed in Junior Achievement’s Titan Business Challenge held at Northcentral Technical College on Nov. 17.

The event provides student teams the opportunity to compete against their peers as they navigate the challenges of being a CEO in the mobile phone industry. To determine their company’s success, students must collaboratively make decisions concerning production, pricing, marketing, research and development, and corporate social responsibility.

Finishing in second place, and earning $350 scholarships was the team composed of Aiden Alford and Dayton Goralski. Having earned second place, the team will advance to the State Junior Achievement Business Challenge later this spring in Sheboygan. The third-place team of Christian Murga, Jazmine Penn, and Cassie Benson each earned $150 scholarships. Cooper Engen, Veronica Frystak, and Sophia Wagman earned honorable mentions.

D.C. Everest students competed at JA's Titan Business Challenge Nov.17 (D.C. Everest)

D.C. Everest students competed at JA's Titan Business Challenge Nov.17 (D.C. Everest)

D.C. Everest students competed at JA's Titan Business Challenge Nov.17 (D.C. Everest)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.