Christian Watson scores again, but Packers still trail 14-6 after one half.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Titans lead the Packers - after each team has scored a lone touchdown through the game’s first half.

The Titans entered the scoreboard first with Dontrell Hilliard catching a 14-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to make it 7-0 to start five minutes in.

The Packers would respond with Christian Watson picking up right where he left off with a 14-yard touchdown of their own: A 14-yard contested touchdown catch by Christian Watson, picking up right where he left off from last Sunday’s three touchdown effort against the Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers is 6-8 with 61 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion have a combined 22 rushing yards on nine carries. Preston Smith and Quay Walker had a combined sack.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has 17 carries for 48 rushing yards, just 2.8 yards per carry. However, Henry would rush for a four yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the half. The Packers prevented Henry’s first effort for a touchdown by stopping him on a 4th and 1 inside Green Bay’s five yard line.

Ryan Tannehill is barely out-dueling Rodgers, completing 14-18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

