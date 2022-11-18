News and First Alert Weather App
Christian Watson scores again, but Packers still trail 14-6 after one half.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and wide receiver Christian Watson (9)...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) and wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrate after Watson caught a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Titans lead the Packers - after each team has scored a lone touchdown through the game’s first half.

The Titans entered the scoreboard first with Dontrell Hilliard catching a 14-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to make it 7-0 to start five minutes in.

The Packers would respond with Christian Watson picking up right where he left off with a 14-yard touchdown of their own: A 14-yard contested touchdown catch by Christian Watson, picking up right where he left off from last Sunday’s three touchdown effort against the Cowboys.

Aaron Rodgers is 6-8 with 61 yards and a touchdown, while Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion have a combined 22 rushing yards on nine carries. Preston Smith and Quay Walker had a combined sack.

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry has 17 carries for 48 rushing yards, just 2.8 yards per carry. However, Henry would rush for a four yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in the half. The Packers prevented Henry’s first effort for a touchdown by stopping him on a 4th and 1 inside Green Bay’s five yard line.

Ryan Tannehill is barely out-dueling Rodgers, completing 14-18 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

