Wausau School District holds community meeting about possible restructure

Wausau School District
By Alicia Schumacher
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District is considering restructuring and is taking the first steps to get a plan in place. The district held a meeting to discuss their options at Wausau West high school for the public to listen and express their concerns.

Ideas that are being considered include consolidating elementary schools, combining high schools, and re-drawing bus routes. The district is also considering dividing high school students into junior and senior high schools.

Superintendent of the Wausau School District Keith Hilts says this raises concerns for parents, “If we were to merge, there are some transportation concerns and they’re concerned about larger schools in general.”

The next steps are to make a plan to present to the school board. The board would then make a decision this winter at the earliest, but nothing would take effect until the fall of 2024. The district is still accepting feedback and comments online.

