Veterans groups help provide free meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau’s American Legion Post 10 is teaming up with the Veteran’s Cup of Coffee group to further the cause of bringing safe meals to homebound veterans.

Current Mrs. Wisconsin Sasha Everett is a greater Wausau resident who’s helping bring attention to the cause. Wednesday, she went with Wausau’s American Legion post 10 to deliver Thanksgiving dinners to 106 households. Everett has a lot of veterans in her extended family and is a military spouse herself.

She’s worked with veterans’ cup of coffee in Rothschild for a while and is trying to help them expand to free food delivery similar to what post 10 started doing during the pandemic. “She’s a great example of showing what community spirit can do,” said Post 10 Commander Bob Weller.

Everett learned of the meal delivery and saw it as a chance for Veterans’ Cup of Coffee to help fill the need. “We wanted to combine resources because it’s two organizations in the same community so let’s combine resources, but really finding a different way to reach more veterans,” Everett said.

Post 10 started delivering meals two years ago with the support of Bunker’s restaurant. It was intended to give our most vulnerable neighbors a way to access safe food. “We decided together at that time, when COVID was so rampant, to do it on a weekly basis,” Weller said.

Even when restrictions eased, the post continued its efforts on holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter. They also had enough community support to do once-a-month deliveries from January through March.

“We have a group of about 40 volunteers, so I call them or text them on a basis, and I have a text system that I set up and in about 15 minutes I can contact all 40 of them,” Weller said.

They not only reach veterans with food insecurity. They also teach their drivers to look out for other needs of the people they help as a way to reach out beyond food delivery. “Those that are so grateful generally need some additional help, and we re-contact them and ask them whether they need some assistance,” Weller said.

For Everett, it’s not just part of her platform as Mrs. Wisconsin, It’s a lifelong commitment. “It’s really incredible and it’s heartwarming that they’re thanking us when really we’re here to thank them,” Everett said.

To get on the Post 10 meal delivery list, call 715-509-1010 to leave a name and phone number. For meals at Denny’s with Veterans’ Cup of Coffee or to sign up for their delivery, call 715-573-3208.

