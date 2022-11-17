News and First Alert Weather App
UWSP women’s hockey picks up win, basketball falls to St. Norbert

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team picked up a win over St. Lawrence on Wednesday, while the women’s basketball team fell to St. Norbert.

On the ice, the Pointers jumped out to a quick lead behind Natalie Ahern’s goal three minutes into the game. Afterwards, UWSP dominated control of the puck, recording 44 shots to the Vikings 23. The Pointers score one goal in the second period before opening it up for three more in the third, winning 5-0.

As for the basketball team, they led 50-47 over St. Norbert with 1:18 left in the game. However, an 8-0 run from the Green Knights, including a go-ahead layup from Olivia Decleene with nine seconds left led to the 55-50 loss.

