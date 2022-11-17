UW Health Transplant Center reaches incredible medical milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW Health Transplant Center is one of the few transplant centers in the country that has transplanted more than 12,000 kidneys.

The 12,000th transplant, which was performed by Dr. Dixon Kaufman, medical director, UW Health Transplant Center, and professor of surgery, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, occurred in early November.

“We are developing better ways to preserve and restore organs from deceased donors, we have a robust paired kidney donation program and research is helping us expand organ availability every year,” he said. “We are looking forward to our next 12,000 transplants and we are excited for what the future holds for our patients and our Center.”

The UW Health Kidney Transplant Program began with its first adult kidney transplant in 1966, performing its first pediatric kidney transplant a year later in 1967.

Patients receiving kidney transplants have ranged from less than a year old to more than 80 years old.

Over the years, the Kidney Transplant Program has grown from just a few people to more than 50 physicians and surgeons, nutritionists, social workers, coordinators, and others. They work closely with more than 100 care team members in the UW Organ and Tissue Donation team and the HLA laboratory, which provides histocompatibility testing to determine organ donor and recipient compatibility.

Almost one-third of kidney transplants have come from living donors, according to Kaufman. In fact, in 2015, UW Health patients were part of the longest-living kidney donor “chain,” ever, according to Guinness World Records.

“We encourage everyone who is eligible to consider being a donor because it can save so many lives,” he said. “We especially hope people consider becoming a living kidney donor because patients who receive a kidney from a living donor have particularly good outcomes.”

Registering online as an organ, tissue, and eye donor could mean you can become a donor hero upon your death and could save or improve another person’s quality of life, according to Kaufman.

The UW Health Kidney Transplant Program includes six adult clinics in Madison, Rockford, Green Bay, Sparta, Waukesha, and Marshfield. There are four pediatric clinics located in Madison, La Crosse, Green Bay, and Oshkosh.

