Stratford defeats Mondovi 32-14, wins first state title since 2008

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a 10-2-1 regular season record and crawling their way through the playoffs, the Stratford Tigers reign as Division 6 state champions for the first time since winning six-straight between 2003-2008.

Stratford opened up the game with 13 unanswered points. Six minutes into the first quarter, Braeden Schueller hit Gavin Leonhardt for a 23 yard touchdown, making it 6-0 after a failed PAT. With three minutes left in the second quarter, the Tigers turned to their run game, with Koehler Kilty punching it in for a 3-yard run, making it 13-0.

Mondovi made the most of their limited time remaining in the first half, finally responding with Jarod Falkner sneaking his way in through the goal-line, cutting the deficit to 13-7 just seconds before halftime. Falkner then started the third quarter with his arm, as he found Cade Fremstrad for a 36-yard touchdown, gaining their first lead of the game at 14-13.

But after the Buffaloes fought their way back for the lead, the Tigers would respond by doing the same. Kilty found the endzone again with four minutes left in the third, now 19-14 after another failed PAT. After Kilty scored his second touchdown, Leonhardt followed suit after catching an 11-yard touchdown pass from Schueller just a minute into the 4th quarter, now 25-14.

Kilty would score himself a hat trick with with a one-yard touchdown to make it 32-14 under the game’s last minute.

The Tigers sealed the deal to claim their eight state championship. Koehler Kilty ended his dominant season with a 35 carries, 192 yards, and three touchdowns.

