Senators Johnson and Baldwin introduce resolution recognizing anniversary of Waukesha massacre

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) introduced a resolution recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre.

The resolution recognizes the resiliency and strength of the community of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and honors the six Wisconsinites who were murdered and the 62 others who were injured during the horrific attack on Nov. 21, 2021.

“The Waukesha Christmas Parade massacre was a horrific attack that never should have happened. Today, we remember those killed, injured, and forever impacted by this senseless act of violence,” said Sen. Johnson. “Families who came to see Santa Claus, high school bands, and the Dancing Grannies instead witnessed a horror that will leave life-long psychological scars. My thoughts and prayers are with the community of Waukesha as they continue to recover from this tragedy.”

“One year ago, the Waukesha community was devastated by senseless violence during what should have been a joyous celebration,” said Senator Baldwin. “I am proud to co-lead this resolution to honor the victims, our first responders, and the impacted community members as we come together to heal from this tragedy and remember those we have lost too soon.”

