News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police: Man with axe, sword asked to enter NY Times newsroom

The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon...
The NYPD says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man with an axe and a sword went into the lobby of the New York Times building and asked to speak to the political section, then handed over his weapons when he was denied.

The New York Police Department says officers responded to the Times’ building in midtown Manhattan shortly after noon Thursday.

Building security told them the man had two weapons, and made the request to speak with the specific part of the newspaper staff.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An email seeking comment was sent to the Times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County

Latest News

Gov. Evers joins Menominee Indian Tribe, WisDOT to unveil new highway signs
The recall only affects the Carter’s infant’s yellow, footed, fleece pajamas with a pig animal...
Carter’s fleece pajamas recalled for laceration risk
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies at a House hearing on worldwide...
US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast
The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money