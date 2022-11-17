Ope! It’s Soap opens new shop in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man turned his hobby of soap making into a small business.

Tony Liedl started making soap during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It grew from a fun activity to an online store and now, Liedl opened up his first shop at 29 West Spring Street in Downtown Chippewa Falls.

You’ll find soap bars, whipped soap, bath bombs, and much more.

Ope! It’s Soap is open on Thursdays and Saturdays and you can still place orders online.

