News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ope! It’s Soap opens new shop in Chippewa Falls

Tony Liedl turned his soap making hobby into a small business
Tony Liedl turned his soap making hobby into a small business(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man turned his hobby of soap making into a small business.

Tony Liedl started making soap during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It grew from a fun activity to an online store and now, Liedl opened up his first shop at 29 West Spring Street in Downtown Chippewa Falls.

You’ll find soap bars, whipped soap, bath bombs, and much more.

Ope! It’s Soap is open on Thursdays and Saturdays and you can still place orders online.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football

Latest News

Times of snow showers and lake effect snow in the far north on Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Blast of colder air & snow showers
Blustery & cold Saturday with snow showers. Lake effect snow far north. Minor accumulations in...
First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast
High School Sports
Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball
Veteran Quincy Kasper
Veteran gets effective PTSD relief through injections
New PTSD Treatment Helps Wausau Veteran
New PTSD Treatment Helps Wausau Veteran