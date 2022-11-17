News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Oneida Nation unveils Purple Heart Reservation sign

It's the first Indian reservation in the country with designated Purple Heart highway signs
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation officially unveiled its new highway sign Thursday. It’s the first of various planned signs that indicate the Oneida Reservation is a Purple Heart Reservation, which recognizes the service and sacrifice made by veterans who protected their country.

Oneida Nation Chair Tehassi Hill shared what he believes the sign represents to his community.

“That our people here on this reservation, and our ancestors, have fought on the side of the United States since the Revolutionary War, and being able to share that history with someone just passing by, and maybe it’ll picque their interest to look more into it,” said Hill.

The Oneida Nation is currently the only Indian reservation in the country to have its own Purple Heart designated highway signs.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football

Latest News

High School Sports
Newman tops Wausau East to highlight busy Friday of girls’ basketball
Veteran Quincy Kasper
Veteran gets effective PTSD relief through injections
New PTSD Treatment Helps Wausau Veteran
New PTSD Treatment Helps Wausau Veteran
Event had 1,600 venison burgers, all of which were consumed in 1.5 hours.
56th annual Venison Feed event in Tomahawk sets tone for deer season in the Northwoods
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received the...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information