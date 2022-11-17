Oneida Nation unveils Purple Heart Reservation sign

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation officially unveiled its new highway sign Thursday. It’s the first of various planned signs that indicate the Oneida Reservation is a Purple Heart Reservation, which recognizes the service and sacrifice made by veterans who protected their country.

Oneida Nation Chair Tehassi Hill shared what he believes the sign represents to his community.

“That our people here on this reservation, and our ancestors, have fought on the side of the United States since the Revolutionary War, and being able to share that history with someone just passing by, and maybe it’ll picque their interest to look more into it,” said Hill.

The Oneida Nation is currently the only Indian reservation in the country to have its own Purple Heart designated highway signs.

