Navy veteran to be saluted for Operation Fan Mail program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions paid special tribute this week to Navy veteran James Eastman and his family in conjunction with tonight’s game against the Tennessee Titans through the Operation Fan Mail program.

The program recognizes military families and veterans at Packers home games and is now in its 16th season in 2022.

Eastman is a Menasha native and served in the Navy from 1985 to 1988 on the USS Schofield (FFG-3) out of San Diego. During his service, he chased drug ships along the coast and was deployed to the Persian Gulf for six months. His service earned him an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Navy Expeditionary Medal, and a Sea Service Ribbon.

Today, Eastman is active within his local VFW post and works as a technology education teacher in Menasha. As this week’s honoree, Eastman and his family received four game tickets and a $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card, courtesy of WPS.

The program debuted in 2007 and is designed to honor families with a member who is on active duty or a member who is a veteran. The Packers and WPS Health Solutions will host a family at each 2022 season home game and recognize the members on the video boards during pregame activities. A total of 154 individuals, families, or groups have been recognized through the program since it began.

The Packers and WPS invite interested families or friends that have a member serving on active duty or a veteran to submit an essay of 500 words or less on why a family should be saluted this year. Essays can be sent to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628, or submitted online here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.