Milwaukee gang member sentenced for sex trafficking

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Gregory Haanstad, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced today that Jovante Champion, 31, of Milwaukee, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison followed by 5 years probation.

Champion is convicted of four felony crimes including sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, interstate transportation for prostitution, sex trafficking of a child and by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Evidence at trial proved that Champion was a member of a Milwaukee gang known as “Everything Business,” an offshoot of a violent Chicago-based street gang known as the Black P. Stone Nation. Champion used his position within the gang and false promises of love and financial security to recruit two victims, one when she was 20, and the other after she had just turned 16. Champion used physical force, complex layers of coercion, his possession of a firearm, and the backing of his gang to sell his victims for commercial sex in Illinois, Tennessee, and Texas.

At sentencing, U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller emphasized the enduring impact of the trauma Champion’s victims experienced. Both at the time of the trafficking in 2019, as well as when the victims re-lived those events during trial. Judge Stadtmueller described sex trafficking as a “horrible, pernicious activity,” often committed against the most vulnerable in our community, particularly minors. He also commended the work of the FBI and the collaborative work of the local agencies in Wisconsin and Texas.

“The evidence in this case, including his own messages and social media posts, demonstrated that Mr. Champion had no problem abusing and dehumanizing others for his own financial benefit,” stated U.S. Attorney Haanstad. “This office is committed to working with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to support and seek justice for trafficking victims like those upon whom this defendant preyed.”

“Human trafficking is a devastating crime which physically and mentally scars victims for life,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “Through the outstanding collaboration of our local, state, and federal partnerships, we will continue to seek justice for all victims and ensure the perpetrators of these crimes face the full consequences of their actions.”

“Human trafficking is a horrific crime, and, with this sentence, the defendant will spend a long time behind bars,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the outstanding agents and analysts in Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation who worked on this investigation and helped bring the defendant to justice.”

