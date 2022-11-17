News and First Alert Weather App
Medford woman killled in Taylor County crash

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A Medford woman has died following a traffic crash Monday afternoon.

Clark County Chief Deputy James Hirsch said the crash happened Highway 13 near Water Road in the township of Mayville, that location is northeast of Dorchester.

Hirsch said the driver appears to have lost control while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker. The SUV entered the west ditch, went over a driveway and struck tree, coming to rest on its side.

Two passengers were transported by ambulance.

The Central Fire and Ambulance Service responded to the scene with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Abbotsford - Colby Police Department, Marshfield Fire Ambulance, Taylor County Ambulance and Coroner Schleifer. The Investigation is continuing by the Clark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office.

