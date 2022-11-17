Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County

PINE LAKE, Wis. (WSAW) - A lost hunter was rescued tonight after Pine Lake Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a call at 5:30 p.m. for a report of a hunter with difficulty breathing who was lost in the woods.

The hunter was reportedly tracking a deer that he had shot when he lost track of where he was and became disoriented in the woods.

The Oneida County dispatch center was able to provide firefighters with cell phone GPS coordinates to help locate the hunter.

Firefighters were on scene for 2 hours and reported having to drive UTVs over halfway back into the woods before needing to walk the rest of the way in to where the hunter’s location was pinged at.

Firefighters and paramedics were on were able to pull the hunter out on a stokes basket through the woods approximately 1/8 mile back to where they had left the UTVs. They then transported the hunter to an awaiting ambulance where the hunter was transported to Aspirus Hospital for further evaluation.

