Gundersen Health, Bellin Health to combine operations beginning Dec. 1

LA CROSSE, Wis.; Green Bay, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health and Bellin Health are announcing they plan to combine operations beginning Dec. 1, according to a release.

Earlier this year, the two health care systems announced they were in the process of merging in an effort to provide access to more resources and services across both systems.

The names, locations, employees, and current services will continue under the merger, according to the release. Both of the systems’ headquarters, Gundersen in La Crosse and Bellin in Green Bay, will also remain intact. Leadership structures will be balanced between two regions, giving each system equal representation at the top in the merger.

“We know we will thrive and best serve our patients and communities by finding partners with shared missions and strategic missions,” Dr. Scott Rathgaber, the current CEO of Gundersen who will also serve as CEO of the merged systems, said. “This merger brings transformative opportunties to expand our patient-centered care and community-minded work.”

“The most important message we want to share with everyone is this: The people you know and the care and locations you trust are not changing,” Chris Woleske, the current CEO of Bellin who will become the EVP of the merged systems and Regional President of the Bellin Region, said. “Coming together will allow Bellin and Gundersen to better serve our patients and communities, preserving and enhancing a legacy of local, personalized care that will endure for decades to come.”

Heather Schimmers, COO and Chief Nursing Officer of Gundersen, will become the Regional President of the Gundersen Region. John Dykema, the current Chair of the Bellin Health Board of Directors, will take up the same role with a newly-created board for the merged systems.

You can view the Gundersen Health website here and the Bellin Health website here.

