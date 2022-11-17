Great American Smokeout encourages Wisconsin smokers to quit for good

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is today, challenging smokers to give up cigarettes for 24 hours.

The nationwide event, held annually on the third Thursday in November, provides an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, healthcare providers, and others to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance to initiate a smoking cessation plan.

“If people who smoke are ready to quit, there are a lot of places they can go for help,” says Laura Fischer of the Nicotine Prevention Alliance of Central Wisconsin. “We’re all different, so it’s important that people are aware of the variety of resources available to help them quit nicotine and commercial tobacco products.”

Your body may begin to feel the effects of quitting almost instantly. Within thirty minutes, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop. Within a few days, carbon monoxide levels in your blood can return to normal. Within months, circulation can improve along with increased lung function.

Many resources are available in Wisconsin that provide assistance to those who want to quit smoking for good. The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, The Spanish Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, The American Indian Quit Line, The Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation’s First Breath Program, and The Live Vape Free Program are all highly involved in helping Wisconsinites quit their smoking habits and live healthier lifestyles.

Links to these resources and more information can be found here.

