First Alert Weather: Staying snowy, turning chilly by the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers at times throughout Thursday, with lake effect snow to impact far Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener.

Turning colder and chilly in the forecast ahead. Highs around the 20s (WSAW)

Colder highs on tap Thursday, in the mid-20s. Breezy west/northwest winds and scattered snow showers to move through the Badger State. Times of snow to fall throughout the day, with lake-effect snow impacting areas in far Northern Wisconsin.

Snow to start the game at kickoff in Green Bay (WSAW)

Higher snow accumulations across the snowbelts in Northern Wisconsin, between 3-6 inches. Elsewhere, accumulating much less, near or under an inch of snow by the end of Thursday.

Even colder heading into the weekend. Gun deer opener Saturday will feature chilly conditions. Morning temperatures in the teens, with possible wind chills at or below zero. Snow showers could be possible at times Saturday. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s across the state. Daytime wind chills in the single digits.

Chilly and snowy for opening day Saturday (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the low to mid-20s. Morning wind chills below zero.

