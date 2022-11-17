News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Staying snowy, turning chilly by the weekend

Scattered snow showers throughout Thursday. Higher snow accumulations across the snowbelts. Chilly weather conditions for the weekend.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers at times throughout Thursday, with lake effect snow to impact far Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener.

Turning colder and chilly in the forecast ahead. Highs around the 20s
Turning colder and chilly in the forecast ahead. Highs around the 20s(WSAW)

Colder highs on tap Thursday, in the mid-20s. Breezy west/northwest winds and scattered snow showers to move through the Badger State. Times of snow to fall throughout the day, with lake-effect snow impacting areas in far Northern Wisconsin.

Snow to start the game at kickoff in Green Bay
Snow to start the game at kickoff in Green Bay(WSAW)

Higher snow accumulations across the snowbelts in Northern Wisconsin, between 3-6 inches. Elsewhere, accumulating much less, near or under an inch of snow by the end of Thursday.

Even colder heading into the weekend. Gun deer opener Saturday will feature chilly conditions. Morning temperatures in the teens, with possible wind chills at or below zero. Snow showers could be possible at times Saturday. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s across the state. Daytime wind chills in the single digits.

Chilly and snowy for opening day Saturday
Chilly and snowy for opening day Saturday(WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the low to mid-20s. Morning wind chills below zero.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

Latest News

Light scattered snow at times Wednesday
First Alert Weather: Times of snow, but turning colder for Opening Weekend
Mark Holley's Forecast
Mark Holley's Forecast
Sunrise 7 Weather Wednesday
1-3 inches of snow to accumulate by the end of Tuesday. Heaviest amounts along and south of HWY...
First Alert Weather: Snowy weather to continue. Plan for messy travel conditions