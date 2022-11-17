First Alert Weather: Staying snowy, turning chilly by the weekend
Scattered snow showers throughout Thursday. Higher snow accumulations across the snowbelts. Chilly weather conditions for the weekend.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered snow showers at times throughout Thursday, with lake effect snow to impact far Northern Wisconsin. Temperatures will take a tumble heading into the weekend for gun deer season opener.
Colder highs on tap Thursday, in the mid-20s. Breezy west/northwest winds and scattered snow showers to move through the Badger State. Times of snow to fall throughout the day, with lake-effect snow impacting areas in far Northern Wisconsin.
Higher snow accumulations across the snowbelts in Northern Wisconsin, between 3-6 inches. Elsewhere, accumulating much less, near or under an inch of snow by the end of Thursday.
Even colder heading into the weekend. Gun deer opener Saturday will feature chilly conditions. Morning temperatures in the teens, with possible wind chills at or below zero. Snow showers could be possible at times Saturday. Highs in the upper teens to low 20s across the state. Daytime wind chills in the single digits.
A mix of sun and clouds next Sunday, November 20th with highs in the low to mid-20s. Morning wind chills below zero.
