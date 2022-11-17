First Alert Weather: More bouts of snow showers & getting colder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter weather is settling in across North Central Wisconsin for the middle of November. Scattered snow showers will be common Thursday evening and night in the region, while lake effect snow will pick up in the far north. Accumulations in parts of Vilas County by Friday afternoon will range from 1-3″ away from the snow belt, with 4-8″ possible in the NW corner of the county. Even higher amounts of snow are anticipated in Iron County. Both Vilas & Iron County are under a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Lake effect snow will start to impact locales in the far north tonight. (WSAW)

The flakes will be flying at times overnight into Friday morning, especially in the far north. (WSAW)

Scattered snow showers possible, lake effect snow in the far north. (WSAW)

Lake effect snow will lead to accumulations in the far north, less in the way of snowfall farther south. (WSAW)

It is going to be a brisk and chilly evening at Lambeau Field for the Packers game. A few snow showers are possible at times with temps in the upper 20s at kickoff, dropping back to the mid 20s by the end of the game. Locally, scattered snow showers (except in the far north) for Thursday night with lows by daybreak on Friday in the mid 10s to around 20.

Snow showers and a bit breezy, chilly for the game in Green Bay. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Friday and chilly. Lake effect snow will wind down in the far north, while snow showers or flurries are possible in the rest of the area. Highs on Friday are in the low to mid 20s.

Cold and breezy Saturday with snow showers in the Northwoods & Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

The start of the gun deer hunting season on Saturday is going to be a cold one. Another cold front will drive through early Saturday morning, ushering in colder air and kicking up the winds. In addition, snow showers are expected, especially in the northern half of the area. Temps on Saturday will start the day in the upper single digits to low 10s, rising to the upper 10s to low 20s Saturday afternoon. Bundle up if you will be out in the woods.

More snow showers & brisk winds on Saturday. (WSAW)

Times of snow showers & cold on Saturday. (WSAW)

Wind chills could be close to 0° Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chill values could fall to -10° early Sunday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine returns on Sunday with less wind and an afternoon that isn’t as chilly. Temps on Sunday will start close to zero but rise into the mid to upper 20s in the afternoon. Good weather is on tap for the upcoming holiday travel days. Sunshine along with a few clouds on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs in the low to mid 30s. The following risk of light snow could be on Thanksgiving as a clipper-type system could drive by the Badger State. We are going to closely monitor this risk of snow for turkey day and see if in time a First Alert Weather Day may be needed. Highs on Thanksgiving in the mid 20s.

Rather cold this weekend, temps will rise back closer to average in the week ahead. (WSAW)

