Delta to pull direct flights to DTW starting next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Brian Grefe, CWA Director, says that Delta Airlines will pull all direct flights from Central Wisconsin to Detroit beginning at an undisclosed time next month due to pilot shortages.

Grefe says they understand area consumer demand and to accommodate everyone, Delta will be in the process of what is known as ‘upgauging,’ which is an airline industry technique for enabling air carriers to increase capacity by adding seats to existing jets and replacing smaller planes with larger ones.

Beginning in January, Delta will begin flying the regional CR7900 aircraft, to Minneapolis. The 76-seat jet will have all seat classes available on it with flights running out of CWA to MSP twice a day.

