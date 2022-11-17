News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Cold and snowy conditions to greet Wisconsin deer hunters

Deer running in snowy weather
Deer running in snowy weather(Wisconsin DNR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Hunters couldn’t ask for better conditions when Wisconsin’s annual nine-day gun deer season opens Saturday.

First Alert 7 Day forecast
First Alert 7 Day forecast(WSAW)

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that temperatures in the 20s and 30s along with snow-covered ground will allow hunters to sit in one area comfortably if they choose and make deer more visible. State Department of Natural Resources officials told the radio network that they expect to sell about 555,000 licenses this year. The agency sold 564,440 licenses last year.

License sales have been slipping about 1.5% annually since 2000. Dwindling participation has translated to fewer deer killed. Hunters took 182,783 deer during last year’s nine-day season, down about 7% from 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Medford woman killled in Clark County crash
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County

Latest News

Gov. Evers joins Menominee Indian Tribe, WisDOT to unveil new highway signs
Stratford vs Mondovi
Stratford defeats Mondovi 32-14, wins first state title since 2008
James Eastman to be saluted for Operation Fan Mail
Navy veteran to be saluted for Operation Fan Mail program
Michelle Quechol (L) Sean Abbott (M) and Gary Jordan (R)
3 charged in Adams County drug investigation