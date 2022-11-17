Area woman collecting pajamas for kids in need

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a clothing item that may go unnoticed when children don’t own a pair of pajamas. But a local woman has made it her mission to change that.

For the last 7 years, Nicole Thomas has collected pajamas for children in the area that may not have them.

“One day I was volunteering in my kid’s classes. I noticed it happened to be pajama day and there were a lot of students who weren’t actually wearing pajamas,” said Thomas.

Now through business collection sites, Thomas hopes to collect 500 pairs of pajamas to be distributed to schools in the Wausau and D.C. Everest School Districts. She said she still needs to collect 350 pairs of pajamas to hit her goal.

Sizes needed are 5T to adult small.

Collections boxes are located at:

Arrow Sports Club Weston

New Life Ink

Jim Kryshak Jewelers

Burn Boot Camp

Wausau PD

Innovative Chiropractic Weston

Brokaw Credit Union Weston

Sapphire Salon

Palms Supper Club

Fashion Villa Hair Salon

Dovorany Orthodontics

The drive is each year from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.