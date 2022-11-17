News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Area woman collecting pajamas for kids in need

Pajama Drive for Those in Need
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a clothing item that may go unnoticed when children don’t own a pair of pajamas. But a local woman has made it her mission to change that.

For the last 7 years, Nicole Thomas has collected pajamas for children in the area that may not have them.

“One day I was volunteering in my kid’s classes. I noticed it happened to be pajama day and there were a lot of students who weren’t actually wearing pajamas,” said Thomas.

Now through business collection sites, Thomas hopes to collect 500 pairs of pajamas to be distributed to schools in the Wausau and D.C. Everest School Districts. She said she still needs to collect 350 pairs of pajamas to hit her goal.

Sizes needed are 5T to adult small.

Collections boxes are located at:

  • Arrow Sports Club Weston
  • New Life Ink
  • Jim Kryshak Jewelers
  • Burn Boot Camp
  • Wausau PD
  • Innovative Chiropractic Weston
  • Brokaw Credit Union Weston
  • Sapphire Salon
  • Palms Supper Club
  • Fashion Villa Hair Salon
  • Dovorany Orthodontics

The drive is each year from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Packers fans will need to rely on other methods to catch Thursday Night Football
Police lights generic.
2 people dead after Marshfield murder-suicide
Two adults were found dead, with bullet wounds, inside the home. Marshfield Police called it a...
Murder victim’s brother shares his sister’s story to raise awareness for domestic abuse
Be aware of Wisconsin’s trespass law for a safe hunting season
Breaking news
Portage County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death

Latest News

- Pajama Drive for Those in Need
Pajama Drive for Those in Need
People gather at Bunker's to collect meals for delivery
Veterans groups help provide free meals
Pine Lake Fire Rescue
Lost hunter rescued in Oneida County
Wausau School District
Wausau School District holds community meeting about possible restructure