4 local organizations to receive funding to improve health care in rural communities

(WSAW) - Four central Wisconsin health care organizations will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand critical services for rural residents.

The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies.

The grants can also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits, and Tribes solve regional rural health care problems and build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic. Local recipients include:

Bethany Home Inc. in Waupaca County will use a $458,278 grant to recoup lost revenue in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be used to replenish funds lost due to increased expenses including equipment and payroll costs related to the pandemic as well as decreased admissions and capacity limits.

Central Wisconsin Community Action Council Inc. in Adams County will use a $126,084 grant to expand the existing Adams County Food Pantry space located in Friendship. This project will include internal renovations to increase floor space and storage capacity from 850 to 2,100 square feet to accommodate the expanding needs of the local area due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawano Area Matthew 25 Inc. in Shawano County will use a $69,300 grant to complete renovations on the Shawano Area Matthew 25 Inc. (SAM25) Community Clinic. This project will provide assistance with the increasing cost of supplies, equipment, wages, and operating expenses. These funds are necessary to keep this low-cost/free, health clinic operational, and to expand medical resources such as treatments, exams, and COVID-19 lab and pharmacy services.

Waushara County Food Pantry, Inc. will use a $198,000 grant to expand the food pantry and improve the facility to meet the rise in demand for products and services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds for this project will be used to cover the increased cost and need of additional refrigeration, greater food supply and new equipment, as well as staffing costs and operating expenses.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, tribal and high-poverty areas.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.