3 charged in Adams County drug investigation

Michelle Quechol (L) Sean Abbott (M) and Gary Jordan (R)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people were charged in Adams County Circuit Court in connection to a drug investigation.

Authorities said a search warrant was executed at a home on Elm Drive in the town of Quincy on Tuesday. Numerous drugs were seized as a result.

Sean Abbott, 52, Gary Jordan, 58, and Michelle Quechol, 34 were arrested.

Abbott faces the most serious charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking place. He remains in the Adams County Jail on $10,000 cash bond. Jordan is charged with possession of narcotics drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is free on $2,000 signature bond. Quechol faces similar drug charges. She remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

Authorities said they seized approximately $1,900 worth of meth, $1,350 worth of cocaine, $4,700 worth of fentanyl and $200 worth of THC.

Various drug paraphernalia, two firearms, ammunition, and approximately $2,500 in cash were also seized.

