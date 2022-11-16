Wisconsin Thanksgiving meal prices track below national average, still up from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The price of a Thanksgiving meal in Wisconsin is 4.3% more this year according to Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s annual Marketbasket survey.

The Marketbasket survey is an informal look at the price of 15 popular food items used to prepare a Thanksgiving meal sufficient to serve 10 people. This survey allows for Wisconsin food prices to be compared with food prices from across the country.

According to the survey, a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the fixings will cost Wisconsin shoppers an average of $74.54. The national average is $81.30 for the same items.

“Whether you are in the grocery store or on the farm, inflation is impacting us all,” said WFBF’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach Cassie Sonnentag. “Increased fuel and fertilizer costs are impacting farmers nationwide. At the grocery store, we all are seeing a larger number on our receipts. However, the price of a Thanksgiving meal in our state is marginal compared to the national average and that’s something Wisconsinites can be thankful for this holiday.”

While national averages for turkey and ham saw significant increases, Wisconsin shoppers have the advantage of regional availability which helped lower the cost of both proteins.

Shoppers looking to reduce their expenditures this Thanksgiving can do so by making locally grown purchases and shopping closer to the holiday.

“We are fortunate to be regionally close to many Thanksgiving staples, so shoppers are likely to see lower costs on products grown and raised here in Wisconsin,” said Sonnentag. “As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we will also likely see lower prices on products due to in-store promotions.”

