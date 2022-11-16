News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wisconsin senator receives first PIAW legislative excellence award

Sen. Felzkowski receives first PIAW Legislative Excellence Award
Sen. Felzkowski receives first PIAW Legislative Excellence Award(PIAW)
By Sean White
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin, a trade association representing thousands of independent insurance agents from across the state has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the accomplishments of Wisconsin legislators working to protect the insurance industry and prosperity of small businesses in Wisconsin.

The PIAW Legislative Excellence Award will be given annually to a Senate and Assembly recipient who demonstrates support for PIAW priority issues, including showing dedication to preserving the integrity of the state’s insurance industry and efforts to keep Wisconsin a flourishing place for independent agents to do business. The PIAW Legislative Committee is responsible for selecting the award recipients.

PIAW is pleased to announce that Senator Mary Felzkowski, Chair of the Senate Committee on insurance, licensing, and forestry is the first recipient of the 2022 PIAW Legislative Excellence Award.

“What Senator Felzkowski has done and continues to do for the insurance industry cannot be overstated,” said Tracy Oestreich. “She knows the issues important to independent agents and works hard to ensure Wisconsin’s economic environment is strong for our businesses. We are so grateful for her efforts and are excited to present her with the first installment of our Award.”

Tracy Oestreich, PIAW Legislative Committee Co-Chair and PIAW National Director presented the award to Sen. Felzkowski today at the State Capitol with other PIAW Legislative Committee members.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a bonfire in Maple Grove where 30 to 40 young people were injured by an explosion
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
16 year old killed after thrown from vehicle and struck by SUV.
One dead and two injured in Town of Rudolph crash
Devin Chandler
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Power restored to thousands of WPS customers in Weston area, smaller outages remains
Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz under center as the Amherst native plays against the Green Bay...
Amherst native, Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz returns home to play against Packers

Latest News

Prices of items like road salt have gone up from suppliers
Moving snow, treating roads and sidewalks will cost residents, communities more this year
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against...
Packers defense prepares for Derrick Henry
Winter supplies will cost more this year
Authorities say there is no threat to the public
2 adults found dead in Marshfield home