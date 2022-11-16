Wisconsin senator receives first PIAW legislative excellence award

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Professional Insurance Agents of Wisconsin, a trade association representing thousands of independent insurance agents from across the state has announced the creation of a new award to recognize the accomplishments of Wisconsin legislators working to protect the insurance industry and prosperity of small businesses in Wisconsin.

The PIAW Legislative Excellence Award will be given annually to a Senate and Assembly recipient who demonstrates support for PIAW priority issues, including showing dedication to preserving the integrity of the state’s insurance industry and efforts to keep Wisconsin a flourishing place for independent agents to do business. The PIAW Legislative Committee is responsible for selecting the award recipients.

PIAW is pleased to announce that Senator Mary Felzkowski, Chair of the Senate Committee on insurance, licensing, and forestry is the first recipient of the 2022 PIAW Legislative Excellence Award.

“What Senator Felzkowski has done and continues to do for the insurance industry cannot be overstated,” said Tracy Oestreich. “She knows the issues important to independent agents and works hard to ensure Wisconsin’s economic environment is strong for our businesses. We are so grateful for her efforts and are excited to present her with the first installment of our Award.”

Tracy Oestreich, PIAW Legislative Committee Co-Chair and PIAW National Director presented the award to Sen. Felzkowski today at the State Capitol with other PIAW Legislative Committee members.

