Wisconsin ranks in the top 3 best states for singles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Based on a study by global travel site Big 7 Travel, they found that Wisconsin ranks 3rd in the nation for the best state to be single in the U.S.

For those that have struggled to find the one, or maybe not even looking for that person just yet, being single can be a bit of a daunting challenge at times. Luckily for Wisconsinites who stand alongside 128 million other Americans, it is hard to find a better state to go it alone in.

The data categories included the percentage of single households, average cost of a date, median age, number of bars per 100,000 people, total population, and ‘most fun states’ statistics from the online site Wallethub. Each category was ranked out of 50 for the number of states with an overall max score of 300.

Wisconsin scored 235 out of 300, ranking only behind North Dakota and Illinois, who took the top spot. With an average cost of less than $100 per date, and around 23.5 bars per 100,000 people, the ranking should give Wisconsin singles a glimmer of hope that they have one of the best chances in the country for finding that special someone.

With the holidays right around the corner, don’t be surprised if you are calling to tell your family that you will need an extra seat added to the dinner table.

